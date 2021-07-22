Brokerages Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $60.00

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,576 shares of company stock valued at $876,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.97.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

