Brokers Issue Forecasts for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

