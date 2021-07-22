Brokers Issue Forecasts for Just Eat Takeaway.com’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Just Eat Takeaway.com’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

GRUB stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,134,038. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

