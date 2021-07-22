Brokers Set Expectations for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $9.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

