Brokers Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

LNG stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 117,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $8,431,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

