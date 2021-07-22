Brokers Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.56. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

