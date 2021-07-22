Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 362.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

BAM opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

