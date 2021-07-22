Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,160,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 18,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BAM stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

