Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.04

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.04 and traded as high as C$69.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$68.11, with a volume of 113,268 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

