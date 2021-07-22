Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.73. 30,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,031,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

In other news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

