BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE:BRT opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $317.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 222.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

