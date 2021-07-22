BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

