BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after purchasing an additional 266,393 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

