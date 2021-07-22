BSW Wealth Partners Invests $227,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

