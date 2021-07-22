BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $564.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $571.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

