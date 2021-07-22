BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Shares Up 7%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.94. 106,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 271,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

