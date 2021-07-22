C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

CHRW opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.