Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.37. Cabot posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.40. 6,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

