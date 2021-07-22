California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,887 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Royalty Pharma worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,901,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,330,000 after acquiring an additional 177,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,287,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,464,000 after buying an additional 338,936 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,639 shares of company stock valued at $43,905,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

