California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.97 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.