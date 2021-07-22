California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,977 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,977 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

