California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,631 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of RPM International worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $99.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.