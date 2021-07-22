Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

CPE opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

