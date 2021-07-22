Camden Property Trust (CPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $147.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.