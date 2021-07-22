Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 2,287,225 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 291.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $332,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.44. 173,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,503. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

