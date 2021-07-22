Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.47% of NIO worth $286,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $847,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NIO by 48.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 14.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 886,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,856,532. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.