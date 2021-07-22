Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Shopify worth $262,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,495.08.

SHOP traded up $19.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,589.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,901. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,351.98. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

