Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,314,154 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $697,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 433,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,277. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $456.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

