Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 710,300 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946,723 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 710,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $488,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.56. 19,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,712. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

