Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$139.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$131.12 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$149.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The stock has a market cap of C$92.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

