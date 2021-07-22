Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The stock has a market cap of C$472.95 million and a P/E ratio of -22.52.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.