Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canon by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Canon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

