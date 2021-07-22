Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

GOEV has been the subject of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Canoo has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

