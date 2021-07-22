Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.78 Million

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $127.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.75 million to $140.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $622.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.78 million to $674.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $881.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 149,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,961. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.10.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.