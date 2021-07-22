Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $127.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.75 million to $140.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $622.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.78 million to $674.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $881.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 149,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,961. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

