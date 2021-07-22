Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 335 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 272.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

