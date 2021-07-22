Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pentair by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pentair by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 270,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

