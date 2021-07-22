Capital Analysts LLC Invests $89,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $185.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09 and a beta of -2.14. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.