Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 576.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $201.09 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $123.16 and a 52 week high of $213.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.96.

