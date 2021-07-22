Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 427 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $239.38 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

