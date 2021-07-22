Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 460 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $256.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.99 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

