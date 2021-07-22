Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

