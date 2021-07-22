Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after buying an additional 284,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SSNC stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

