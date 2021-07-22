Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.31. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,282,000 after acquiring an additional 82,885 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

