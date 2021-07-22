Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $219.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $392,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

