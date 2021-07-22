Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 877 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $24,864,000.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,088.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $189.02 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.93.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

