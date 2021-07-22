Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,210 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

CLF opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

