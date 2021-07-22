Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,925,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $9,103,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

PCRX opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

