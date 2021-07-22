Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 481 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

