Carbon Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $88,315.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00142428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,361.03 or 1.00086479 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,523,427 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.