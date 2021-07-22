Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $138.10 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.